Jalen Hurts’ Quote About Monday’s Loss Is Going Viral

Last night was one to forget for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The young quarterback made it clear that he doesn’t intend to let it linger following the 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts completed 25-of-39 throws for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, including a rough Pick Six to fellow former Alabama star Trevon Diggs. He added 35 yards on the ground.

Amazingly, Philadelphia picked up 6.4 yards per play, more than the Cowboys’ 5.4 mark. The two turnovers, as well as 13 penalties (to four for Dallas) were killers, making it impossible for Philly to get into any sort of rhythm. The Eagles ran just 53 plays, to 71 for Dallas.

After the game, Jalen Hurts had a pretty eye-opening metaphor for the situation. “You take a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on,” he said. “We gon’ flush it and move on.”

Fair enough, Jalen. That is certainly one way to describe a 20-point loss to your division rival.

With the loss, Philly falls to 1-2 on the year, while Dallas now sits alone atop the division, with Washington Football Team at 1-2, and the New York Giants sitting at 0-3.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Hurts and the Eagles, either. Next weekend, they host a Kansas City Chiefs team desperate to snap a two-game losing streak, followed by a road game against the undefeated Carolina Panthers, and a home date with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There may be more flushing in the team’s future if things don’t turn around fast.

