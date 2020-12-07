Jalen Hurts Reacts To Replacing Carson Wentz On Sunday

Jalen Hurts saw his first significant action as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, as he replaced Carson Wentz behind center in the second half.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a quarterback change against the Green Bay Packers midway through the second half on Sunday afternoon. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson benched Wentz in favor of the rookie out of Oklahoma.

Hurts showed some promise, completing 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He made a couple of great throws, including his first career touchdown pass.

The Eagles still lost to the Packers, 30-16.

Hurts reacted after the game to his coach’s decision.

“I’m trying to do what I can do for this team,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s as simple as that. Working hard every day, putting my best foot forward, and taking somebody with me. I’m trying to lead and just get this thing in the right direction. So, anything that can help this team.”

Pederson, meanwhile, isn’t saying who will start next Sunday.

“Let me get through this game,” Pederson told reporters. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided.”

The Eagles are set to take on the Saints next Sunday.