Look: Jalen Hurts Received 'MVP' Chants In Houston

As Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking off the field on Thursday night, he was showered with "M-V-P" chants from the fans at NRG Stadium.

Hurts responded to the "M-V-P" chants by shouting, "Turn me up."

Thankfully, this exchange between Hurts and the fans was caught on camera.

Hurts, a Houston native, certainly enjoyed his return to the Lone Star State. He completed 77.8 percent of his passes against the Texans for 243 yards with two touchdowns.

With the win on Thursday night, the Eagles improved their record to 8-0. They're currently in first place in the NFC.

Despite the Eagles' red-hot start to the season, Hurts knows there's still more work that needs to be done.

"I know it's special for the city of Philadelphia," Hurts said, via NFL.com. "I mean, I've been 8-0 before and lost the national championship. Just take it day by day. Take it day by day. We haven't accomplished anything yet. It's a day-by-day thing of us controlling things we can, playing to our standard and trying to grow every day. I think that's truly what it's about."

Next up for the Eagles is a showdown with the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14.