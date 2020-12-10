Jalen Hurts Reveals His Mindset Before First NFL Start

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a change at quarterback for Week 14, replacing Carson Wentz with Jalen Hurts for their showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts actually replace Wentz during last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, completing 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also had five carries for 29 yards.

Facing the No. 1 seed in the NFC won’t be easy, but Hurts should be prepared for battle on Sunday. Earlier this afternoon, the rookie quarterback opened up about this upcoming opportunity he has in Philadelphia.

“Being ready to answer the phone when it rings,” Hurts said about his mindset. “It’s ringing. So, ready to answer.”

Philadelphia’s front office dealt with a ton of backlash for selecting Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, the Eagles had their franchise quarterback in Wentz.

Once the coaching staff saw Wentz regress as a passer, Doug Pederson had no choice but to make Hurts the starting quarterback.

When asked about his decision, Pederson said “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”

We’ll see if Pederson’s decision to start Hurts pays off this Sunday against the Saints.