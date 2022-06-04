Jalen Hurts Sends Clear Message After Latest School Shooting

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Over the past month, there have been far too many mass shootings in the United States. Several athletes have voiced their concerns with the state of the country and the recent uptick in senseless acts of violence.

On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to the media about this issue. His message was simple: changes need to be made.

"Everybody is impacted by it one way or another. Everyone sitting here may have kids, someone they love," Hurts said, via the Eagles' official website. "It all matters whether that be just spreading love, appreciating what you have, but ultimately getting this artillery off the streets and making true change and that's something we urge in all our communities, in the community of Philadelphia. It's got to change. Something's got to change."

Hurts then stressed the importance of spreading love to make people feel less inclined to commit violent acts.

"We have opportunities to spread hope, love, encouragement, and uplift those around us. I take that to heart. Being able to spend time with a kid means the world to me," Hurts said. "Some kids get to a point where they lose hope. There's so much negativity out there they feel like that's the easy route to go but it doesn't have to be like that. It doesn't have to be like that."

In honor of National Gun Awareness Day, the Eagles wore orange-themed T-shirts for Friday's practice session. The shirts will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations that tackle gun violence, Frontline Dads and Mothers in Charge.

The Eagles are one of several teams doing their part to - potentially - inspire change.