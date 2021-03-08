Jalen Hurts Shares His Reaction To The Carson Wentz Trade

It’s been an eventful start of the week for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. On the same day that reports emerged that the team will build around him this coming offseason, he shared his reaction to the controversial Carson Wentz trade.

Speaking to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hurts revealed that he and Wentz have not spoken since the trade. He said he wishes Wentz the best of luck in Indianapolis and hopes he has a great career.

Hurts also says that he saw the move as an opportunity for him. He feels that it showed the team trusts him and he is determined to justify that trust.

“I send him my blessings, I hope he has a great remainder of his career,” Hurts said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I think it’s an opportunity for me. It shows the trust in what they think I can be as a player. I want to prove them right.”

The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t see much action through the first three months of the season but was thrust into action when Carson Wentz was benched.

Hurts performed relatively well in place of Wentz, completing 52-percent of his passes for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in the final four games of the season.

The Eagles finished the season 4-11-1 and fired head coach Doug Pederson shortly afterwards. Last month they traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, dumping his massive contract in the process.

Building around Hurts may be difficult for the Eagles, who have limited cap space right now. But it seems clear that they’re ready to give him his chance to be the man moving forward.