Jalen Hurts Shares Incredible Response To Young Fan’s Tribute

In April, the Philadelphia Eagles shocked the football world when the team drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Hurts going in the second round wasn’t the surprise. The team selecting him, though, appeared to be set at the quarterback position with Carson Wentz returning as the starter.

Regardless, the Eagles made sure to ensure their future at the position by bringing in Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is set to enter his rookie season in just under a month.

When he suits up for the Eagles, he’ll be wearing jersey No. 2 – like he did at Alabama. One young fan loves Hurts so much that he decided to get Hurts’ name and number on his backpack.

Hurts saw that news and got the boy’s name, Alexander, embroidered on his own backpack as well.

Check it out.

That’s Lit, Alexander !! I had to get me a backpack with YOUR name on it too haha 😬💪🏽! #TWINS @nikkgphd https://t.co/5wIlTX7m2u pic.twitter.com/bZnu4cPfJM — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 18, 2020

Hurts was a fan-favorite at Alabama and Oklahoma before taking his talents to the NFL. It looks like his fanbase has carried into the pros as well.

Hurts was a Heisman Trophy finalist during the 2019 college football season. He flourished under head coach Lincoln Riley and has already impressed Eagles’ coaches and players this summer.

As good as he is on the field, he might be an even better person off the field. This is just the latest example of his high character.