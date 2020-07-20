The Spun

Eagles Announce They’ve Signed Rookie QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts in the College Football Playoff vs. LSU.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts to a rookie deal.

Hurts, the former Alabama, Oklahoma quarterback, had an incredible collegiate career. The dual-threat QB threw for 9,477 yards and 80 touchdowns over four years in college. He was also a major threat on the ground, rushing for 3,274 yards and an additional 43 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles are already set at quarterback with Carson Wentz. But Hurts could play an intriguing offensive role for the Philadelphia offense in 2020.

The Eagles announced on Monday they’ve officially signed Jalen Hurts. It’ll be exciting to see what the former Oklahoma QB is able to do this upcoming season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had details on the signing.

Hurts’ best season came just this last year at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback had 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air in addition to 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He’ll look to continue his impressive play in his NFL rookie season.

There’s smoke brewing that the Eagles intend to utilize Hurts in a Taysom Hill-like role. Hill has been a valuable weapon in the Saints’ offense. Hurts carries a similar skill-set. The Eagles are bound to find ways to get Hurts on the field this fall.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles open their season on Sept. 13 against the NFL’s Washington franchise. Their first home game comes just a week later in a contest against the L.A. Rams.


