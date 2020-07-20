Eagles Announce They’ve Signed Rookie QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts to a rookie deal.

Hurts, the former Alabama, Oklahoma quarterback, had an incredible collegiate career. The dual-threat QB threw for 9,477 yards and 80 touchdowns over four years in college. He was also a major threat on the ground, rushing for 3,274 yards and an additional 43 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles are already set at quarterback with Carson Wentz. But Hurts could play an intriguing offensive role for the Philadelphia offense in 2020.

The Eagles announced on Monday they’ve officially signed Jalen Hurts. It’ll be exciting to see what the former Oklahoma QB is able to do this upcoming season.

Eagles announced they reached agreement with rookie QB Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/pc0c0QnQhp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had details on the signing.

The #Eagles & 2nd round QB Jalen Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02M deal that includes a $1.94M signing bonus. Interesting to note: Hurts received workout bonuses in Year 3 ($75K) and Year 4 ($100K) similar to Drew Lock, who was picked 11 spots before him. A QB premium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Hurts’ best season came just this last year at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback had 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air in addition to 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He’ll look to continue his impressive play in his NFL rookie season.

There’s smoke brewing that the Eagles intend to utilize Hurts in a Taysom Hill-like role. Hill has been a valuable weapon in the Saints’ offense. Hurts carries a similar skill-set. The Eagles are bound to find ways to get Hurts on the field this fall.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles open their season on Sept. 13 against the NFL’s Washington franchise. Their first home game comes just a week later in a contest against the L.A. Rams.