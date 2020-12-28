Jalen Hurts Sums Up His Thoughts On Sunday’s Blowout Loss

The first two starts of Jalen Hurts’ NFL career went pretty, pretty well. The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New Orleans Saints in start No. 1. In start No. 2, Hurts put up massive statistical numbers in a close loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Start No. 3 happened in Dallas on Sunday. It did not go very well.

The Eagles were crushed by the Cowboys, 37-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. Hurts played pretty well in the first half, but finished the game with two interceptions.

Following the contest, Philadelphia’s first-year quarterback summed up his thoughts on the loss.

“That failure teaches you a lesson and that pain does nothing but motivate you,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “That pain is going to continue to motivate me and I’m going to be better for it.”

The Eagles were eliminated from the postseason with Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Dallas, meanwhile, remains alive in the NFC East, as does Washington and New York. The Eagles will take on the Football Team in Week 17, while the Cowboys will face the Giants.

Washington clinches the division with a win over Philadelphia. However, if the Football Team loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game goes to the playoffs.