Jalen Reagor’s Status For Sunday Night Reportedly Decided

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the hardest-hit teams in the NFL when it comes to injuries.

Star quarterback Carson Wentz has been throwing to back-up options for most of the season. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have missed most of the year.

Starting tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert also suffered injuries and have been missing time. That left the Eagles with backup wide receiver Travis Fulgham and third-string tight end Richard Rodgers becoming the go-to options for Wentz.

However, heading into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Wentz will get a key weapon back on the field. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor will play on Sunday night, according to a report from Eagles insider Geoff Mosher.

#FlyEaglesFly WR Jalen Reagor will play Sunday night vs. #Cowboys, per source. Quick recovery for the team's first-round pick. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) October 29, 2020

Reagor played in the first two games of the season before suffering a shoulder injury. The rookie wide receiver also suffered a thumb injury that saw him placed on injured reserve.

After missing over a month of action, the former first-round pick will be back on the field this weekend.

During his first two games, Reagor showed he has big-play ability. In his very first game as a rookie, he hauled in a 55-yard pass from Wentz. He followed that up with four receptions for 41 yards against Washington in Week 2.

Philadelphia and Dallas will face off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.