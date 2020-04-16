Eagles Pro Bowl C Jason Kelce Announce Decision On Future

Jason Kelce is leaving behind one of his sporting loves. After a 2-0 record, he will no longer drunkenly arm wrestle people at bars, he has sadly announced.

Luckily for Philadelphia Eagles fans, he’s sticking with football for the time being. At 32, and coming off of his third straight First-Team All-Pro season, it wasn’t widely expected that he’d retire. Still, there was a bit of speculation.

“After thinking long and hard about this, I have come to a decision,” the star lineman teased fans with in a post to Instagram. “I have decided to RETIRE… from arm wrestling.”

“Despite this retirement, I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season,” he continued. “Enough media members and fans have reached out if I am playing next season, and I just wanted to make an announcement so I can stop getting asked. Can’t wait to be out there this season, can’t wait to have sports back, and I can’t wait till this lockdown is over.”

#Eagles C Jason Kelce announces he’s retiring from arm wrestling… but will continue to play football. Philly has expected him back, and he’s as healthy as he’s been, so not a surprise. But now official. pic.twitter.com/MJ6z7UKl9U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

The Cincinnati grad went in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the next few years, he became one of the best and most reliable offensive linemen in the league, and a beloved figure in Philadelphia.

He has made three-straight First-Team All-Pros, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2017, and 2019, and most notably, was a key cog in the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl title.

Jason Kelce has played in all 16 games in seven of his nine NFL seasons. he has not missed a game since 2014, when he was active for 12, and he’s put in full seasons in six of his last seven years in the league. That’s not an easy feat for an essential every-snap player like a center.