Eagles Veteran Has Brutally Honest Comment On Carson Wentz Trade

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia came to a rather abrupt conclusion this offseason when the Eagles dealt him to the Indianapolis Colts. The former No. 2 pick helped guide the organization to a Super Bowl during the 2017 season, but irreconcilable differences led to a crumbling of their relationship.

Plenty of fans and media members attempted to figure out exactly went wrong with Wentz in Philadelphia. However, it’s possible that no one understands the situation better than long-time Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Peters.

The 17-year veteran addressed the media on Thursday morning and was asked about his former teammate. He replied by explaining how difficult it can be to play in the city of Brotherly Love.

“Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia,” Peters said, according to Mike Garafolo. “It’s a hard city to play for. … You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up.”

While wearing an #Eagles shirt, Peters says the team is entering a rebuild mode and going younger. On Carson Wentz: "Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia. It's a hard city to play for. … You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up." https://t.co/mUggrljYyf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2021

Not even Eagles fans will disagree with Peters’ comments. Philadelphia has long been regarded as a passionate sports city and it’s possible that Wentz started to wilt under the pressure. The 28-year-old quarterback still has plenty of football in front of him, so will hope to reclaim his career with Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

In a subplot to the his remarks about Wentz, Jason Peters wore an Eagles shirt when speaking with the media on Thursday. Earlier this offseason, the 17-year-old NFL veteran said he would play one more year in the league, but seemed doubtful that it would be in Philadelphia.

“I’m going to play one more year and try to get me another ring,” Peters said, via Jeff Skversky of WPVI. “It probably won’t be in Philly. Unfortunate, but try to choose a team and try to get another ring.”

Peters, 38, has been a staple for the Eagles since he joined the team in 2009. However, as he continues to age, it’s becoming time for the NFC East organization to usher in a new era at left tackle.

Depending on how this offseason plays out, Peters could follow in Wentz’s footsteps and look to land on a competitor elsewhere.