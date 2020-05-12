Free-agent offensive tackle Jason Peters isn’t going to retire anytime soon if he has a say. But for now, the veteran tackle remains unsigned well into the offseason.

Peters spent the last 11 years in Philadelphia. But the Eagles haven’t shown much interest in re-signing him. Philadelphia has plenty of time to change its mind, though. The Browns, Broncos and Jets are other teams that may have interest in Peters at the moment.

Peters’ age and injury history remain major concerns for teams around the league, though. But the former Eagle wants to assure teams he still has plenty left in the tank.

To give teams confidence, Peters recently highlighted Tom Brady’s age and his ability to stay in peak shape at 42 years of age. Peters is only 38 at the moment. Perhaps his argument can win over a team and lead to a new deal for the free-agent offensive tackle.

“If Tom Brady can play into his 40s, I can play into my 40s. I feel great,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: 38-year-old Jason Peters has recently told friends if Tom Brady can play into his 40s, so can he. The #Eagles have remained in contact with him as other teams (@JamesPalmerTV mentioned the #Browns, #Jets and #Broncos) lurk. pic.twitter.com/cxWq9qGmwI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2020

It’s a bold move to compare yourself to Brady – especially when you’re an offensive lineman. There’s a massive difference between playing quarterback and offensive line at age 40. It’s essentially unheard of for an offensive lineman to play well at age 40. But perhaps Peters is trying to set a new standard for lineman everywhere.

For now, the former Eagles lineman remains unsigned. But he’s bound to get picked up at some point this off-season.