NFL Linebacker Surprisingly Decides To Retire At 26

After four years in the NFL and a recently-signed contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Jatavis Brown has decided to call it a career.

On Sunday, the Eagles placed the 26-year-old linebacker on their reserve/retired list. The move comes less than five months after Brown signed a one-year, $1.0475 million deal with the team.

According to ESPN, Brown felt that it was “time for him to step away.” The decision leaves the Eagles without a projected starting linebacker and potential special teams contributor.

A star linebacker at Akron, Brown earned first-team All-MAC honors three straight years from 2013 to 2015. He was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 after recording 116 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks with four forced fumbles.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed LB Jatavis Brown on the Reserve/Retired list. pic.twitter.com/bXCzIGzWr6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 9, 2020

Jatavis Brown was then drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He quickly established himself on the team, starting 22 of 43 games in his first three seasons. During that span he recorded 179 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven QB hits, three forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

But in 2019, Brown’s role largely shifted to special teams. He played in 13 games last year and had ten tackles and a fumble recovery.

As for the Eagles, Brown’s retirement leaves one of the thinnest linebacker units in the NFL even thinner. Per ESPN, the Eagles already have the lowest amount of cap spending on their linebackers in the league.

Who will step up for the Eagles now that a starting job has opened up?