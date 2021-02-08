Former NFL WR Jeremy Maclin Lands New Coaching Job

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has been retired from the NFL since 2019. But he’s still staying close to the game of football thanks to a new coaching job.

On Monday, Maclin was named the new head coach at Kirkwood High School in his native Missouri. Maclin played for Kirkwood from 2002 to 2006, letting in football and basketball.

“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said in a statement, via Saturday Down South. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood. I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field.”

In 2019, Maclin was an offensive assistant for the Pioneers under newly-retired head coach Farrell Shelton. Under Shelton’s leadership, the Pioneers won a State Championship in 2016.

As of writing, the hire is still pending approval by the Kirkwood Board of Education.

KIRKWOOD-pending Board of Education approval, has found their next Head Football Coach and he has deep Kirkwood roots-MR. JEREMY MACLIN.

Jeremy Maclin was the No. 19 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2009 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Missouri.

In six years with the Eagles, Maclin had 343 receptions for 4,771 yards and 36 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Maclin left the Eagles after the 2014 season, signing a five-year, $55 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and reuniting with head coach Andy Reid.

He enjoyed a 1,000-yard season in his first year with the Chiefs, but saw his production dip in half the following year.

Maclin was released after the 2016 season and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns before being released.

After not playing in 2018, he retired in March 2019.

