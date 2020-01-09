Jim Caldwell Reportedly Candidate For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have interest in former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the team’s offensive coordinator position.

Earlier today, the Eagles moved on from offensive coordinator Mike Groh after two seasons. Philly also fired wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles are interesting in Caldwell and former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as possible replacements for Groh.

Two candidates I'm hearing for the Eagles offensive coordinator post are Jim Caldwell and former Washington OC Kevin O'Connell, per source. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 9, 2020

The 64-year-old Caldwell was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and Detroit Lions from 2014-17. He owns an overall record of 62-50 as an NFL head coach and led the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV.

Caldwell interviewed for a pair of head coaching jobs last offseason–with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets–but was not chosen. He has not interviewed for any head coaching roles this offseason.

Caldwell was hired as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2019 season. However, he took a leave of absence due to health reasons during the summer, though he remained with the franchise as a consultant.

Now, Caldwell is reportedly fully healthy. He has a strong reputation as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach dating back to his days in Indianapolis and with the Baltimore Ravens, and seems to be a good fit for Philly on paper.