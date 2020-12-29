Jim Schwartz Describes The Eagles’ Mindset In Week 17

Technically, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing a meaningless game on Sunday night against the Washington Football Team. Nonetheless, Jim Schwartz wants his players fired up for this NFC East showdown.

Philadelphia was officially eliminated from playoff contention when it lost to Dallas this past weekend. As a result, all it can do this upcoming Sunday is play spoiler for Washington.

So what will the mindset be for the Eagles this weekend? Schwartz revealed that his team will have a no-hat policy this upcoming Sunday. In other words, they refuse to let Washington win the division on their home turf.

“We’ve got to have a no-hat rule this week,” Schwartz said. “We can’t let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc. There’s a lot of pride in that, and all our focus has to be to accomplishing that this week.”

Eagles draft between Nos. 6-10 if they win, 3-6 if they lose.

Washington’s offense has been underwhelming this entire season, but the return of Alex Smith could help get them back on track.

As for Philadelphia, the team has certainly improved with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. However, there are still plenty of issues with the offensive line, receiving corps and secondary.

If the Eagles are going to pull off the upset this Sunday, they’ll need to protect Hurts. That might be difficult to do against a defensive line that features Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young.