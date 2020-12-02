Jim Schwartz Jokes About DK Metcalf With Aaron Rodgers Comment

Ahead of Monday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles game, Philly defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had some interesting words for DK Metcalf. He gave him a serious compliment, comparing him to his former wide receiver with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson, but with the caveat that he isn’t at the same level yet. Metcalf apparently took that personally. Schwartz is already joking about the whole ordeal, ahead of the Eagles’ upcoming game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, Metcalf had 10 catches for a career-high 177 yards in the 23-17 win. Schwartz is correct that Metcalf is no Megatron yet, but he sure looked like him on Monday night, and has done his best impression so far this year. On the year, he has 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Eagles defensive coordinator said he was paying Metcalf a pure compliment, but the end result was what it was anyway. Schwartz better hope that he doesn’t do the same thing to Aaron Rodgers this weekend. As we know the Packers quarterback is always up to use outside words as motivation, and is already having an MVP caliber season.

In discussing the Eagles opponent, Schwartz said that Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in 2020, before cracking a joke about the DK Metcalf situation. “Giving a compliment to a player, maybe he’ll take a slight to that,” he joked.

Jim Schwartz was the head coach of the Lions for five years, going 29-51 and making one playoff berth. He became very well acquainted to Rodgers during that tenure. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback was 7-1 in starts against the Detroit Lions during Schwartz’s tenure.

This season, Rodgers is completing 68.5-percent of his throws for 3,100 yards (8.1 per attempt), 33 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Packers are looking to catch the New Orleans Saints, who they beat earlier this year, for the top seed in the NFC. The 3-7-1 Eagles are amazingly just half a game back in the NFC East, but can’t afford to give up too much more ground to the New York Giants and Washington Football Team if they want to stay alive.

Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

