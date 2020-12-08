Jim Schwartz Responds To The Criticism Against Doug Pederson

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has faced criticism from just about every angle possible this season. Between widespread injuries to starters and shaky quarterback play, the Philadelphia leader can’t seem to catch a break. At times, pundits and fans have called for his job.

But, according to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the team’s coaching staff still fully supports Pederson. Amidst one of the shakiest seasons of the decade for the organization, the group seems to be rallying around one another.

“I think the whole staff has Doug’s back,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We know what he’s going through and we feel the pressure on ourselves to go do our jobs better to take some of the heat off of him. I think that’s what a good staff does.”

“Doug’s had our back in the past, we have his back. I think it all works together that way. I just think everybody needs to be more efficient at their job. Everybody needs to recognize their part in it.”

Although it’s unlikely that Schwartz would’ve said anything to the contrary, his answer was swift and decisive. The quote should be celebrated by Eagles fans who might fear that Pederson has lost the locker room.

In the immediate future, Philadelphia needs to figure out it’s quarterback situation. Carson Wentz continues to have the worst season of his career, but its unclear if he’ll fully lose the job to Jalen Hurts. The rookie quarterback stepped in valiantly last Sunday against the Packers, but had previously only been used in unique roles. Pederson must make a clear decision on the team’s starter to provide consistency for the rest of 2020.

From there, ideally the Eagles can salvage an otherwise forgettable season. Although the playoffs are an unlikely outcome, Pederson can save his job with a strong coaching effort in the team’s final four games.