Details Emerge From Joe Flacco’s Contract With Eagles

On Wednesday, news broke that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Friday, we finally have the contract details.

Likely coming in as a backup for Jalen Hurts, Flacco signed a one-year, $1.075 million guaranteed deal with $4.25 million in potential incentives through 2021.

Sirius XM Radio NFL insider Adam Caplan shared the details on Twitter.

#Eagles QB Joe Flacco contract breakdown: base: $1.075m (fully gtd)

SB: $2.425m

Cash: $3.5m

Incentives: $4.25m — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 26, 2021

Spending 10 years as the Baltimore Ravens starting QB from 2008-17, Joe Flacco has bounced between backup and starter roles for multiple teams over the past few seasons.

First leaving Baltimore in 2019, the veteran quarterback played eight games for the Denver Broncos — throwing 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions through a 2-6 record as a starter. This past season he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Through four starts, Flacco threw for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through an 0-4 record.

With the prime of his career clearly past, many believe the Jets brought Flacco in as a veteran mentor for Hurts as he adapts to the NFL game.

Taking over as starter for a struggling Carson Wentz at the end of last season, the former Alabama standout led the Eagles to a 1-3 finish behind 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Flacco’s veteran presence will certainly be an asset moving forward, the longtime NFL QB sees his new role as more than just a mentor. He hopes he and Hurts can make each other better through competition.

“Your goal as a football player is to show people around you that you can play football,” Flacco said, per Eagles insider Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

With Wentz traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, Flacco and Hurts will be the only quarterbacks on the Philadelphia roster heading into 2021.

