Joe Flacco Is Reportedly Visiting With Another NFC Team

Joe Flacco throws a pass for the New York JetsEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly visiting with another NFC franchise on Monday.

Flacco, 36, reportedly visited with the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback played for the Jets last season, starting four games for the franchise that went 2-14. Flacco is now on the open market, seeking his next team.

While the 49ers could remain an option for Flacco, there is no deal in place. So, Flacco continues to meet with interested teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly one of those teams. According to a report, Flacco is meeting with the NFC East franchise on Monday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

Flacco, a first round pick out of Delaware in 2008, began his career with the Ravens. He played for Baltimore from 2008 until 2018, leading the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLVII.

The former top NFL Draft pick has since played for the Broncos and the Jets. Flacco has 40,931 career passing yards and 224 career touchdowns.

The Eagles seem to be interested in giving Jalen Hurts the opportunity to start in 2021, though Flacco would provide some veteran depth at the position.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.