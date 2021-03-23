Joe Flacco Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

After meeting with a few teams over the past week, free agent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has reportedly made a decision on the next step of his NFL career.

According to his agent, Flacco has signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 36-year-old met with the NFC East organization on Monday afternoon after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers last week. According to John Clark of NBC Sports, Flacco’s meeting with the Eagles went “very well” making them the frontrunner for the former Super Bowl MVP.

“I’m hearing the meeting with the Eagles and Joe Flacco yesterday went very well and I’m told Joe liked the new coaching staff and there is a comfort level there,” Clark said. “I’m sure the Audubon, NJ native would love to be close to home.”

That report has now become reality with Flacco agreeing to a deal to give the Eagles quarterback room a much-needed veteran presence.

The #Eagles have signed QB Joe Flacco, per his agent @JLSports3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

Flacco spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, serving in a reserve role behind second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. The 36-year-old ended up playing in five games after the team’s starter suffered a shoulder injury. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes and throwing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

With the Eagles, Flacco’s role would be similar to his situation with the Jets in 2020. Philadelphia plans to turn the starting duties over to 2020 second-rounder Jalen Hurts after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts and has needed a reliable option to back him up. The 22-year-old should be able to benefit from the wisdom of a long-time NFL quarterback like Flacco.

Although he might be well past his prime, Flacco is now in the perfect spot to become a mentor to one of the game’s brightest young stars.