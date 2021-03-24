Joe Flacco Reacts To Signing With The Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Flacco didn’t need to travel far to find his new NFL team, moving from the New York Jets to the Philadelphia Eagles for a one-year deal. And Flacco definitely looks excited about the move.

Following the announcement of his signing with the team, Joe Flacco took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate his new home. He posted an old photo of himself and one of his brothers wearing an Eagles shirt and said he’s excited that he can root for “the home team” once again.

“Rooting for the home team again…” Flacco wrote. “Hope I can find this shirt.”

Flacco was born and raised in South Jersey, where the Eagles are far more popular that the Giants and Jets. He stayed close to home for college, attending the University of Delaware – also close to Philadelphia and the Eagles.

Joe Flacco was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, where he was taken by the Baltimore Ravens. After leading the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game as a rookie, he led them there two more times before sealing the deal with a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl XLVII.

Flacco’s time in Baltimore ended after the 2018 season, and he’s been a journeyman over the past few years. He spent the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos and the 2020 season with the Jets.

The Eagles are in need of a new quarterback though, and Flacco offers veteran leadership that the team sorely needs.

Will Joe Flacco be able to resurrect his career with the Eagles?