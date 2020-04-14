Joe Flacco Was Asked About Playing For The Eagles

Joe Flacco is looking for a new home after being released by the Denver Broncos this offseason. Could the Eagles be a possible landing spot for the veteran QB?

It’s no secret Flacco wants continue playing in the NFL – even if it’s in a backup role. The Eagles already have a starting QB in Carson Wentz. But Flacco is still interested in the idea of playing in Philadelphia.

“I grew up with it… all my friends, live & die with the Eagles,” Flacco said, via Philly sports reporter Jeff Skversky. “There definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds”

Flacco’s full thoughts on the idea of playing for the Eagles can be found below:

🤔 Joe Flacco still wants to play & I asked the free-agent QB about the possibility of going to the Eagles “I grew up with it… all my friends, live & die with the Eagles. There definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds”@6abc pic.twitter.com/goqWCycXUj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 13, 2020

This certainly doesn’t hint at where Flacco will be playing next season – if he plays at all. Though, there’s a strong chance a team in need of a quarterback will have interest in Flacco given his experience in the NFL.

The veteran quarterback has spent 12 years in the NFL, 11 of which came with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco spent just one year with the Broncos, but Denver has opted to go in a different direction this off-season.

Will Flacco end up in Philly? We’ll find out in coming weeks.