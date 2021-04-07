The Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively quiet this offseason, but on Wednesday, the front office added a familiar face to their offense.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to break the news that Philadelphia is signing Jordan Howard to a one-year deal. The veteran tailback started the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins before getting waived in November.

Howard joined the Eagles for the final stretch of the regular season, receiving just seven touches for 27 yards. However, he did have a solid 2019 campaign with the club.

Back in 2019, Howard had 525 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns as a member of the Eagles.

Howard’s best days appear to be behind him, but he can still be a serviceable piece to Philadelphia’s backfield.

The Eagles already have two shifty running backs in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, so adding a tailback who’s great in short-yardage situations like Howard makes a lot of sense.

Although the 2020 season didn’t play out the way Howard thought it would, he’s still just 26 years old and has plenty of time to prove that he can still be an impact player.

In addition to signing Howard this afternoon, the Eagles reached an agreement with linebacker Eric Wilson. Both moves are being considered low-risk, high-reward type deals.