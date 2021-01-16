Report: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels To Interview For Head Coaching Job

In early February 2018, Josh McDaniels was announced as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a role he withdrew from the same day to return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator. It was unclear when he’d get another opportunity, after his first as head coach finished with a very disappointing 11-17 record in two years with the Denver Broncos. Now, about a week into their search, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to interview him.

McDaniels did not acquit himself well to the job the first time around. In the years since his return to New England, he helped mold the offense around the aging Tom Brady, fitting the scheme to his skills and limitations. It is hard to deny that he helped get the most out of the legendary QB, who is still playing at a high-level well into his 40s, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots offense was disappointing this year with Cam Newton under center, and an offense largely devoid of talent. McDaniels probably deserves some of that blame, as does head coach Bill Belichick, but it doesn’t necessarily tarnish his entire resume.

The Eagles have had a pretty wide ranging list of candidates. McDaniels is definitely among the more interesting recent additions, given his challenging personality, failure the first time around as a head coach, and the Colts fiasco. But he has also overseen a number of championship offenses, and has as much time under Belichick’s win as anyone.

Eagles submitted a permission slip Saturday morning to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, as @Bo_Wulf and @AkronJackson. The interview is expected to occur Sunday, with McDaniels now square in the mix of the Eagles’ HC candidates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

Josh McDaniels joins a list of names attached to the Philadelphia Eagles job, including Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady, New England Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles. Shortly after the McDaniels news dropped, we also learned that the team is asking for permission to speak to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as well.

It does seem like the team wants to stick with the offensive side of the ball, and that makes sense given the fact that the next head coach will need to figure out the coaching position. Carson Wentz was benched amid his worst season as NFL starter for Jalen Hurts, who showed some flashes in his brief tenure as starter.

There are reports that the team is telling coaching candidates that they want Wentz back in the fold for next season.

The last year has had its fill of drama, and that continues as the franchise seeks out a new head coach.