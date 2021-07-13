Lane Johnson Reveals Eagles’ Nickname For DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear how much they wanted DeVonta Smith back in April, trading up to draft the Heisman Trophy winner.

Thus far, Smith has made good on his first-round status, impressing teammates in OTAs and minicamp. The next step is training camp this month before the season opens in September.

On NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Monday, Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson was asked about his expectations for Smith. The veteran tackle spoke highly of the rookie wideout, telling the crew to watch out for the “Slim Reaper,” the team’s nickname for the 6-foot-1, 166-pound playmaker.

“He’s impressed early on in camp, his change of direction, his ball skills,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he does show a whole lot of what he’s capable of.

“I think when you have a guy that high caliber, I think he does nothing but bring everybody else along in the receiving corps.”

Waiver wire find Travis Fulgham was a pleasant surprise last year, and the Eagles still have high hopes for 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor. However, there is nothing stopping Smith from becoming the team’s top wide receiver from day one.

Judging by Johnson’s comments, he sounds capable of doing just that.