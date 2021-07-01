Lane Johnson Reveals 1 Major Benefit Of Jalen Hurts

NFL games aren’t won in the summer, but Jalen Hurts is certainly earning his teammates respect this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson raved about Hurts’ skillset and leadership during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He also revealed the one major benefit of having a dual-threat quarterback like Hurts under center.

The All-Pro offensive tackle believes Hurts’ ability to scramble will make life easier for the entire offensive line this upcoming season.

“The things he can do on the field, you know, he can scramble outside of the pocket,” Johnson said. “When that happens, man, it makes it a little easier for the offensive line. Whenever you have a mobile quarterback back there, the pass rushers approach the pass rush a little bit differently. Instead of maybe running the hoop, they’re taught not to break contain because if they do, he can scramble for 10 or 15 and get a quick first down.”

Johnson added that Hurts has taken command of the offense at OTAs this year.

Johnson added that Hurts has taken command of the offense at OTAs this year.

"He's put his foot on the gas pedal."@Eagles offensive lineman @LaneJohnson65 says QB Jalen Hurts has taken command of the offense this offseason. #FlyEaglesFly

We shouldn’t be shocked that Johnson said Hurts has “put his foot on the gas pedal.” He’s always been a hard worker, regardless if he’s in college or the pros.

Earlier this year, Hurts told reporters that his mentality for the Eagles’ quarterback competition will be to “Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback ever day.”

After listening to Johnson gush about Hurts in his interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, it sounds like he’s taking the right approach to this offseason.