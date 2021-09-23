Lane Johnson Shares Notable Eagles Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key member of their offensive line in Week 2, as offensive guard Brandon Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brooks was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, but the Eagles never provided a timeline for his return. That was until Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson took matters into his own hands this Thursday.

While speaking to the media this afternoon, Johnson told reporters that Brooks will most likely be out for eight weeks.

It’ll be tough to replace Brooks for eight weeks, but at least this isn’t a season-ending injury for the three-time Pro Bowl guard.

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives a timeline for #G Brandon Brooks (pec). Says eight weeks for him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2021

With Brooks on injured reserve for at least the next three games, the Eagles needed to add another offensive lineman to their roster. That’s why the team signed rookie guard Jack Anderson from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Rookie center Landon Dickerson will be Philadelphia’s starting right guard during Brooks’ absence. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced that move during this Thursday’s press conference.

“You saw what we did last week,” Sirianni said. “It’s going to be Landon.”

Dickerson showed a lot of promise in Week 2 against the 49ers, particularly in the run game. He could really earn the coaching staff’s trust with a strong performance against the Cowboys on Monday night.