2 Major NFL Players Want Their Team To Sign LeSean McCoy

It’s not a secret that LeSean McCoy is nearing the end of his career in the NFL. However, the former Pro Bowl running back should have enough gas left in the tank to play a serviceable role for any offense this year.

McCoy didn’t suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but he did finish 2019 with over 600 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns. Most teams use a running back-by-committee approach, which means there’s no reason why McCoy shouldn’t be on an NFL roster before the start of the 2020 season.

There is no clear indication what McCoy’s market looks like at this moment. What we do know is that multiple players on the Philadelphia Eagles would like to see their team reunite with the shifty tailback.

Last night, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson had DeSean Jackson on his ‘Outside The Lane’ show on Instagram. During the interview, Jackson was asked if he would want to see McCoy back in Philly. He’s made it known in the past that he wants to reunite with his former teammate, so he allowed Johnson to answer the question. His response was “I want to see it. You already know how I feel.”

In six seasons with the Eagles, McCoy totaled 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground. Fans couldn’t wait to see what he would do once the ball was in his hands.

Philadelphia has a talented running back on its roster in Miles Sanders, but it wouldn’t hurt if the team brought on a veteran like McCoy. After all, the fan base would certainly approve of it.

The Eagles have been linked to Carlos Hyde – who recently signed with the Seahawks – and free agent Devonta Freeman in recent weeks. Maybe the front office will eventually shift its attention over to LeSean McCoy.

