LeSean McCoy Isn’t Hiding Where He’d Like To Play

Free agent RB LeSean McCoy is in need of a new home. If it were up to him, he’d return to the team he started his NFL career with.

The 11-year veteran spent his first six NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for over 1,000 yards in four of those years. McCoy then spent four years in Buffalo before joining the Chiefs last season.

The speedy back’s production has dropped off the past two seasons. But he could still provide depth and value in certain offensive packages. McCoy would love another opportunity to play for the Eagles, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“It’s not a secret, everybody knows it was special for me there when I was playing with the #Eagles,” McCoy told Rapoport. “. . . It would mean a lot to be back.”

A McCoy-Eagles reunion would be special. His best years came during his time in Philadelphia, specifically when he had over 2,000 yards of offense in 2013.

It’s highly unlikely he can return to his peak form this late in his career, though. McCoy probably has just one or two more years in him.

It’ll be interesting to see what teams are interested in the veteran back over the coming weeks.