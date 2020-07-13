Longtime Eagles WR Comments On DeSean Jackson, Riley Cooper

A longtime Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has commented on the DeSean Jackson situation and brought up former wideout Riley Cooper.

Jason Avant, who played for Philadelphia from 2006-13, reacted on Instagram to the Eagles’ statement on Jackson.

The former Eagles wide receiver said Jackson’s words were fireable, but he’s glad the team is giving him an opportunity to learn – like they did with Cooper.

“We all have to educate ourselves before we make shipwreck with our words. Being mindful, aware, and accommodating to our neighbors is what unity is made of! Our Jewish communities have endured devastating Anti-Semitic injustices in this country and abroad. The Holocaust alone should warrant us to never quote hitler,” Avant wrote.

“However, I’m happy that Philadelphia extended the same mercy that they extended to Riley Cooper. I can say that in both situations neither guy had a history of racism/anti-semitism. Coop learned his lesson and DJ will learn his. I remembered speaking to the team and saying, We will all need forgiveness one day and let’s start with Coop. It’s Desean today, tomorrow it maybe me, and you next week. To me it’s easier when it’s not a repeat offender. Ultimately, to my Jewish brothers and sisters, I stand with you against the evil this world throws your way! May G*D bless you! Forgive me if I’ve trivialized your pain in anyway and thanks for reaching out today!”

Jackson has been heavily criticized for posting a quote attributed to Hitler on his Instagram Story. He has since apologized.

The Eagles have “penalized” Jackson for his posts, but did not release the wide receiver.