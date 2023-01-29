Look: A.J. Brown, Jimmie Ward Had To Be Separated During Pregame

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Things got a little heated during pregame warmups prior to today's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

As 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward jogged past the 40-yard line on the Eagles' side of the field, he made contact with Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The contact appeared accidental, but Brown wasn't happy about Ward infringing on his territory, and he let him know about it.

Nothing major happened, but the two accomplished pros had to be separated by officials after some brief back-and-forth.

It will be interesting to see if these two get into it at all on the field during the game. Should be a fun one in Philly this afternoon.

The NFC Championship Game is currently airing on FOX. The winner between the Eagles and Niners will go on to face either Chiefs or Bengals in Super Bowl LVII in two weeks.