Look: Carson Wentz Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ First Touchdown

Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has replaced Carson Wentz against the Green Bay Packers today and so far he’s looked good doing it. So how did the newly-benched QB react to Hurts scoring his first touchdown?

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Hurts found wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. open for a 32-yard touchdown. The CBS camera quickly turned to Carson Wentz, who was seen clapping in applause of the rookie QB.

That touchdown has Hurts 4-of-7 for 92 yards and a 141.4 passer rating. It’s a lot better than the 79 yards and 57.4 passer rating Wentz had through three quarters to be sure.

The Eagles are trying to rally down from a big deficit, and added a 74-yard punt return touchdown just minutes later. Hurts should have the opportunity to play hero if the defense holds.

Jalen Hurts throws his FIRST career NFL TD. Carson Wentz claps it up for him from the sideline. pic.twitter.com/DLH0lKTFSP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft following a sensational career with Alabama and Oklahoma. But through the first 11 games, he saw almost no action even as QB Carson Wentz led the league in turnovers and times sacked.

Apparently the recent reports of Doug Pederson potentially being fired were the motivation he needed to make the change. Whether this change is permanent remains to be seen though.

For now, the Eagles appear to have a QB capable of getting them back into the game.

Can Jalen Hurts complete the comeback?