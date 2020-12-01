Look: Doug Pederson Sent Clear Message At Press Conference

Head coach Doug Pederson sent a clear and bold message to his doubters Tuesday afternoon.

Pederson and the Eagles are less than a day removed from another loss, this time at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Philadelphia didn’t pose much of a problem to the Seahawks, who breezed to a 23-17 victory on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles fell to third place in the sluggish NFC East, as a result. New York and Washington are tied atop the division. If Philadelphia hopes to catch up, it has little room for error the rest of this season. Pederson is well aware of the task at hand.

The Eagles head coach has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism this week, especially after another loss. But Pederson has a simple reminder for his doubters: he’s won a Super Bowl. He reminded reporters of just that during his Tuesday Zoom press conference.

Doug Pederson doing Zoom news conference from home with NFL team facility restrictions. (Notice the flex): pic.twitter.com/WwSnME4cgt — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 1, 2020

Doug Pederson can flex the Lombardi Trophy all he wants – it won’t make this season any easier. The Eagles are in major danger of losing pace with New York and Washington in the abysmal NFC East.

The future isn’t too bright for Philadelphia, either. The Eagles next three games come against three major NFC contenders (Packers, Saints and Cardinals). They’ll then take on the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team to end the season. Those games might not matter if the Eagles go 0-3 against Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona.

Pederson has a whole lot of explaining to do if the Eagles can’t win the NFC East.