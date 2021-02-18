Look: Eagles’ 2019 Carson Wentz Tweet Has Aged Poorly

On June 6, 2019, Carson Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with $107 million guaranteed with the Philadelphia Eagles. 20 months later, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts – but not before making a statement that he might regret.

Several days after signing his new contract with the Eagles, Wentz made a bold statement that the Eagles posted on Twitter. Wentz declared that he and the Eagles were “just getting started” and their work was not yet done.

“By no means is the work done,” Wentz said. “We’re just getting started.”

That message also included a picture of Wentz shaking hands with then-head coach Doug Pederson. Both have since been let go by the Eagles.

Needless to say, fans are quickly descending on the Eagles tweet for some fun.

“The work is done,” one fan commented today.

“Yeah how did that pan out for you?” wrote another.

“This didn’t age well,” another pointed out.

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 57.4-percent of his passes before being benched. He led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked though, posting career-highs in both categories.

Wentz played a big role in leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in 2017 though. While it didn’t ultimately work out for him, many Eagles fans will forever be grateful for his contributions.