Look: Eagles Fans Loving Nick Sirianni’s Shirt Today

Last week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral because of his awesome Jalen Hurts t-shirt. On Thursday, he made headlines once again for another great wardrobe selection.

Sirianni showed up to his press conference on Thursday wearing a “Beat Dallas” t-shirt. He clearly knows what the NFC East battle is all about.

Eagles fans and players hate the Cowboys. And they’ll have an opportunity to take a lead in the NFC East race on Monday. It’s safe to say everyone knows what’s at stake, including Sirianni.

Take a look.

Nick Sirianni comes out with the “Beat Dallas” shirt. Said this rivalry reminds him the most of an old college rivalry. pic.twitter.com/g0O6loGplw — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 23, 2021

Nick Sirianni needs to start winning games. Fans are going to grow tired of his viral t-shirts if the Eagles end up having a bad season.

Philadelphia’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week was inexcusable. The Eagles had multiple opportunities to put points on the board, but managed to score just 11. It wasn’t enough to beat the Niners, who put up 17 points in an impressive victory on the East Coast.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a forgettable day at the office, at least through the air. He completed just 12 of his 23 passes for 190 yards and no scores. He also added 82 yards rushing on 10 carries and one touchdown.

For the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on Monday, they’ll need a much better performance from their quarterback and head coach. Sirianni needs to make a statement versus Dallas or fans will already start to lose patience.