Look: Eagles Getting Major Boost Before Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles are trying to get out of their first rough patch of the season. Fortunately for Philly, help is on the way.

On Wednesday, the Eagles designated defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn to return from injured reserve.

Gardner-Johnson last played for the Eagles in late November. When healthy, he's been an outstanding playmaker in the secondary.

In 11 games this season, Gardner-Johnson has 60 tackles, eight passes defended and six interceptions.

Quinn, meanwhile, was acquired by the Eagles before the trade deadline. The veteran edge rusher hasn't been that productive this season.

Getting back Gardner-Johnson and Quinn should fortify a defense that has been quite strong this season.

It's unclear if Gardner-Johnson and Quinn will suit up for this weekend's game against the Giants.

A win this Sunday would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Eagles.