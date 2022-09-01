Look: Eagles Got Big Return At Practice On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

This week just keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two days ago, the Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, one of their top playmakers returned from an injury.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders was spotted on the practice field this Thursday for the first time in over two weeks.

Sanders suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles' preseason opener.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not yet announced Sanders' status for Week 1. However, he sounds optimistic about the running back's recovery timeline.

"He's feeling [and] getting better every day," Sirianni said, via CBS Sports. "You know I'll never put a timetable on a guy, but we're hopeful and we'll see what happens."

Sanders missed five games for the Eagles in 2021. He still finished the year with 754 rushing yards and 158 receiving yards.

In the event Sanders isn't ready for Week 1, the Eagles will increase Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott's workloads.