Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen.

"I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, we got y’all on camera."

Whoever took Gardner-Johnson's car got the 25-year-old's NFC Championship week off to a poor start. Gardner-Johnson had three tackles and a pass breakup in the Eagles' 38-7 NFC Divisional Round win over the New York Giants on Saturday.

Acquired via offseason trade with the New Orleans Saints, the versatile Gardner-Johnson has been critical to Philadelphia's defensive success.

In 12 regular season games, he recorded a career-high 67 tackles and picked off six passes, tying for the league lead. All of those interceptions came in a five-game stretch in the middle of the year.

Hopefully, Gardner-Johnson can get some justice regarding his stolen whip.