Look: Eagles Player's Epic Halloween Costume Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

When you play on the offensive line, you need to be able to have a strong bond with your fellow linemen.

In Philadelphia, offensive tackle Lane Johnson is so connected to center and longtime teammate Jason Kelce, he dressed up as the four-time All-Pro for Halloween.

Johnson wore the exact outfit Kelce wore to a recent game: jeans, kelly green t-shirt with the words "Ocean Drive" on it in white, flip flops and a bag.

Johnson, who is bald, also sported a (bad) wig and added in some Starbucks.

When you play together for almost a decade like Johnson and Kelce have, these are the types of pranks you can pull.

Both players have been a major reason why the Eagles are off to a 6-0 start and look like part of the NFL's upper class.

Philadelphia will try to move to 7-0 this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.