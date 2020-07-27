Look: Eagles Unveil Their Special Tribute For Kobe Bryant

Today marks the six-month anniversary of the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. And the Philadelphia Eagles are paying tribute to him moving forward.

On Monday, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery revealed via Instagram that the Eagles have added a Kobe Bryant monument to their practice facility. It features several murals of the Lakers legend, with “Kobe’s 10 Rules” for living at the center.

The other images on the mural include images of him wearing his jersey for Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia and his classic Lakers jersey. At the far end is an image of Kobe wearing the custom No. 8 Eagles jersey he wore when giving the team a pep talk in 2017.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bryant was a lifelong Eagles fan – and remained so even after several teams moved to Los Angeles. He loved representing the Eagles and had a legendary reaction to his team winning Super Bowl LII. He even did an interview afterwards explaining why the win meant so much to him.

The Eagles added a Kobe Bryant memorial to their practice facilityhttps://t.co/IAVbdNaQSd pic.twitter.com/EhWFUUx5P6 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2020

The Eagles aren’t just paying tribute to Kobe as an organization, though. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay changed his jersey number to 24 in tribute to the Lakers legend.

At the time of his tragic death in January, dozens of Eagles players came out to wish their condolences.

It’s great to see that Bryant lived to see his favorite NFL team win the Super Bowl. And it’s just as nice to see that the team has so much respect for him.