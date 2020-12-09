Look: Eagles Star Appears To Disagree With QB Decision

Doug Pederson made a bold decision on Tuesday, announcing Jalen Hurts as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Apparently that decision isn’t sitting well with Fletcher Cox.

SportsRadio 94 WIP recently asked its followers to retweet its post if they were in favor of Hurts or like the tweet for Carson Wentz. Interestingly enough, Cox liked the tweet.

When asked about his social media activity, Cox told reporters “My tweet is my tweet and I stand with it.”

Cox wasn’t done supporting Wentz, who he referred to as his best friend. He made it very clear that Philadelphia’s offensive struggles don’t just fall solely on Wentz’s shoulders.

“Carson is my best friend on the team. I’ve his his back since day one. It sucks for a guy like Carson to be put in that position. It’s never one guy.”

Looks like Fletcher Cox is on Team Wentz. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Dw0lhr3GJ6 — Eagles Nation (3-8-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) December 8, 2020

Cox isn’t the only respected veteran on the Eagles that defended Wentz this week.

On Wednesday, Eagles center Jason Kelce said “The offense has been absolutely terrible the last 4 weeks. I hope Carson knows it’s not just him.”

If Hurts doesn’t play well for Philadelphia on Sunday, things could get ugly behind the scenes. However, the Eagles should’ve known what they were getting into when they created this mess in the first place.