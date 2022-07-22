Look: Eagles Unveil New Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the fast-approaching 2022 season.

The NFC East franchise will begin its 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Detroit Lions.

This Friday, the Eagles unveiled their alternate black helmets to be worn later this year.

Take a look.

"The @Eagles have unveiled their alternate black helmets to be worn during the 2022 season," tweeted NFL insider Field Yates.

Here's what DeVonta Smith has to say about the new gear:

"It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," he said about the alternate helmet.

He added, "I like the shininess of the black. It's something different to add to the all-black (uniforms)."

These are pretty sweet. Hopefully the Eagles can get a few wins wearing the new lids.

Much of Philly's 2022 success will largely depend on the play of Jalen Hurts. He has the weapons to succeed. Can he take the next step?