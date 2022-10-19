Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, we only feel confident saying a handful of teams are legitimately "good."

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are two of those teams. Philly is the league's only undefeated team at 6-0, and the Bills, the preseason Super Bowl favorites, are 5-1 and coming off a road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, Bills-Eagles is the most likely Super Bowl matchup, according to ESPN's updated Football Power Index (FPI).

Buffalo has a 49% chance of reaching the big game, according to the FPI, while Philadelphia boasts a 33.8% shot.

Buffalo is still the overwhelming favorite to win it all, with 30.2% odds

We've got a lot of season left to play, but these teams, plus the Chiefs, have seemingly established themselves as the cream of the crop in the NFL.

We'll see which ones will look to join them in the coming weeks.