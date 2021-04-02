Look: Jalen Hurts Changing To New Jersey Number For 2021 Season

As a rookie in 2020, Jalen Hurts wore the No. 2 jersey for the Philadelphia Eagles – a callback to the number he wore at Alabama and in high school. But Hurts will be wearing a different number in 2021.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled some updated jerseys, which had Jalen Hurts among them. Hurts will be wearing the No. 1 jersey for 2021 – the same jersey he wore in his final year of college at Oklahoma.

Jalen Hurts enjoyed the best season of his college career with the Sooners. In 2019 he had 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air plus another 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist that year.

Last year the No. 1 jersey was worn by Eagles punter Cameron Johnston. But the number was vacated when Johnston signed with the Houston Texans earlier this week.

Regardless of the significance the No. 1 jersey may have for Jalen Hurts, we may see him in that jersey a lot more in 2021 than we did in 2020.

Hurts is expected to be in the running for the starter this year with Joe Flacco as his only competition right now. Last season he went 1-3 as a starter with 1,061 yards and six touchdowns while completing 52-percent of his passes. He also had 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns with a 5.6 yards per carry average.

Expectations are pretty high for Hurts this coming season.

Will Jalen Hurts be the starter and improve in 2021?