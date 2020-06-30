Look: Jalen Hurts Seen Working Out With Star Eagles WR

An unusual offseason hasn’t stopped Jalen Hurts from getting some work in with at least one of his future Eagles teammates.

Hurts, Philadelphia’s second-round pick, shared photos of himself working out with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson down in Tampa. Jackson is heading into his 13th pro season and eighth with the Eagles (2008-13, 2019).

When it comes to learning the ropes, Hurts picked a pretty good tutor. Jackson not only has plenty of experience playing in Philly, he’s still a dynamic downfield threat at age 33.

Injuries limited the three-time Pro Bowler to only three games last fall, but he managed nine receptions for 157 yards (17.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in limited action.

Jalen Hurts and DeSean Jackson working together in Tampa (via Hurts’ Instagram). pic.twitter.com/WOBq5CwpXc — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 29, 2020

As for Hurts, he was robbed of the opportunity to participate in OTAs and rookie minicamp due to COVID-19. This makes it even more critical that he can hit the ground running in training camp next month.

Working out with Jackson gives him a better chance of being able to do that. No one is expecting the former Alabama and Oklahoma star to unseat Carson Wentz–at least not yet–but the Eagles wouldn’t have spent a top-60 pick on Hurts if they weren’t bullish on his potential.

It will be interesting to see just how much they intend to utilize the dual-threat weapon as a rookie.