Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Chris Simms' Announcement

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is trending on Twitter this week because he unleashed yet another awful take about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During his breakdown of the Eagles-Giants game from this past weekend, Simms said Daniel Jones is a better passer than Hurts.

"I don’t think it’s a whole lot different, because Daniel Jones is gonna be able to do the same things, I mean, he can do some of the things Jalen Hurts – yeah maybe not as good a runner, but we know he’s really close. It’s not like, ‘Oh whoa, way better.’ Again, if you’re going to ask who I’d rather have as a passer, I’d rather have Daniel Jones," Simms said. "I’m sorry about that."

This isn't just a hot take, it's one that can't be backed up by data. Hurts had more passing yards, more passing touchdowns and a better QBR than Jones this season.

As you'd expect, NFL fans are crushing Simms on social media for this comment about Hurts.

"I am not an eagles supporter at all but the fact that this dude keeps trying to dig in with the Jalen Hurts stuff is PAINFUL," one fan tweeted. "The dude is leading the #1 seed in the NFC and should be the runner-up for MVP. Hard to have ANY criticism of him at this point in his care."

"Chris Simms is a joke," another fan commented.

"Perfect example of someone being completely wrong and just not willing to admit it," a third fan wrote.

Eagles fans will never forget that Simms excluded Hurts from his list of top-40 quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season.

It's OK for analysts to admit that a take of theirs didn't age well. Clearly, Simms didn't get the memo.