Look: NFL World Reacts To Eagles Cheerleaders Video
Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles, stole the show during Saturday's playoff game against the New York Giants.
During a brief intermission, Swoop showcased his skills in front of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field. He was dancing with the Eagles' cheerleaders.
The Eagles shared a video of Swoop dancing along with the caption, "Get you a mascot that can do it all."
Here's the video going viral on Instagram:
Football fans can't get over Swoop's dance moves.
"He needs his own instagram," one fan said.
"Hell yeah," another fan replied. "Go birds."
A third fan commented, "Go Swoop!"
Swoop will have a chance to go viral this Sunday when the Eagles host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Oddsmakers have the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites. That makes sense considering they're the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Kickoff for the 49ers-Eagles game is at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.