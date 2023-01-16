Look: NFL World Reacts To Eagles vs. Giants Matchup

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: T.J. Edwards #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We've got an old-fashioned NFC East rivalry on tap for the divisional round of the playoffs next Saturday night.

The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 on Sunday. It was Big Blue's first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI, and it earned them a trip down I-95 to Philadelphia next week.

The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, will face the sixth-seeded Giants on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

"#Giants vs the #Eagles in the divisional round in Philly. That’ll be fun," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after the matchup was finalized.

"Winner of Cowboys-Bucs will go to San Fran now, with the Giants heading to Philly. The Eagles have to be thrilled with this result," said FS1's Nick Wright.

"#Giants-Eagles next weekend. Awesome theater," added Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

"Giants Eagles oh baby oh baby," added FanDuel's Kay Adams.

"Giants coach Brian Daboll on getting a third crack at the Philadelphia Eagles after two losses in the regular season: 'I think we've got a lot of work to do. But it's enjoyable work,'" tweeted Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

The Eagles beat the Giants twice this season, winning 48-22 at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11 and 22-16 at Lincoln Financial Field last weekend.

New York rested most of its key starters in that regular season finale, while it was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' first game back after missing two weeks due to a sprained shoulder.

The two longtime rivals have met in the playoffs four times and have split those meetings.